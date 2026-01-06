PRO-Davao notes downtrend in 8 focus crimes

THE Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) reported a 29.61 percent decrease in the eight focus crimes in the region in 2025 compared to 2024.

In data provided to the media, PRO-Davao showed a 14.22 percent decrease in murder cases from January to December 2025, with 181 cases, compared to 211 cases recorded during the same period in 2024.

Homicide cases decreased by 2.86 percent, with 68 cases in 2025 compared to 70 cases in 2024. Physical injury cases dropped by 20.53 percent, with 271 cases compared to 341 cases.

Rape cases also declined by 38.71 percent, with 361 cases compared to 589 cases, while robbery cases fell by 42.61 percent, with 101 cases compared to 176 cases. Motorcycle carnapping decreased by 34.55 percent, with 36 cases compared to 55 cases last year.

Meanwhile, carnapping involving other vehicles remained the same, with four cases recorded during the same period.

Lessen crimes further

PMaj. Catherine Dela Rey, spokesperson of PRO-Davao, said that with the start of the new year, PRO-Davao aims to further reduce cases of the eight focus crimes in the region, citing the lower crime figures recorded in 2025.

“Kung dili man galing mas mapababaan ang porsyento, at least mapantayan man lang nga wala nag-increase ang eight focus crime,” she said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, January 5, 2025, at SM City Davao.

(If it really can’t be reduced, at least the percentage should be lowered enough so that it matches a situation where there was no increase in the eight focus crimes)

Dela Rey added that PRO-Davao continues to arrest wanted persons in the region as part of its operations against illegal drugs, loose firearms, and illegal gambling, as well as in the apprehension of both high-profile and non–high-profile fugitives. RGP