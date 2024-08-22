PRO-Davao: Quiboloy might be hiding inside KOJC compound

POLICE Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) disclosed to local media that Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his co-accused who were all “fugitive from justice” since April this year might be hiding just inside the premises of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Compound in Buhangin, Davao City, according to their intelligence reports.

In a Davao Peace and Security Press Corps presser, formerly known as AFP-PNP Press Corps, on August 21, PRO-Davao spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey clarified that this was the major reason why they are conducting intensive and comprehensive security monitoring near the compound.

However, she clarified that the checkpoint is in the Buhangin area because it is considered the borderline or exit point of any illegal activities in the city.

According to Dela Rey, there were also reports and complaints from police officers who were manning the checkpoints that they were intimidated by several KOJC followers despite wearing their official gear and following the revised Philippine National Police (PNP) Operational Procedures.

“Yung mga pulis din namin na naka-deploy, na naka-checkpoint diyan sa banda sa KOJC, hina-harrass din sila ng mga members din ng KOJC. Kinukuha yung pictures nila, kinukuha yung names nila. So depende na na sa commanding officers nila kung ano ang instructions nila during the deployment. Nakikita niyo naman na naka-uniform, marked vehicles and may commanding officer, meaning sila totoong police officer,” Dela Rey said in a radio interview by dxDC RMN.

(Our policemen who are deployed at the checkpoint next to the KOJC are also being harassed by members of the KOJC. [They] were taking their pictures, taking their names. So it depends on their commanding officers what their instructions are during the deployment. You see them in uniform, marked vehicles and with a commanding officer, meaning they are real police officers).

In July of this year, PRO-Davao set up a checkpoint outside the KPJC compound which was immediately criticized by the majority of the KOJC members, further questioning the augmentation of the authorities and calling it “unnecessary”.

PRO-Davao director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III defended the issue and clarified that the checkpoint has been existing decades ago.

“What criticisms are they talking about? They claim that checkpoints near them are harassing them. Why aren’t the airport and nearby hotels complaining? We’ve had checkpoints there for decades, even back when I was in high school. There were already checkpoints in the late 80s, long before the airport was established. No one complained then, so why now, specifically from KOJC?” he clarified.

The official then advised his officers not to be afraid of the criticisms and defend their duty as policemen in the country, saying “When people like that ridicule us, just remember: ‘Before you criticize us, know that we are professional police officers. Your leader is hiding from the law, and their lawyer says there are remedies and the warrants are invalid." DEF