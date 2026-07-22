PRO-Davao reminds public of gun ban in Barmm

THE Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) has urged residents and travelers bound for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) to strictly observe the election gun ban, which took effect on July 16, as authorities intensify security preparations for the region’s first regular parliamentary elections.

In a public advisory, PRO-Davao reminded the public that the election gun ban will remain in force until September 29, 2026, covering the entire election period for the September 14 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

Under the directive, the carrying of firearms and other deadly weapons in public places is prohibited unless the individual has secured a valid Certificate of Authority from the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

“Carrying firearms and other deadly weapons in public places is prohibited without a valid Comelec Certificate of Authority,” the advisory stated.

PRO-Davao also emphasized that Permits to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR), Mission Orders, and Letter Orders are automatically suspended during the election period unless specifically authorized by the poll body.

The regional police office warned that violators will face arrest and criminal charges under the Omnibus Election Code and applicable Comelec resolutions.

“Violators shall be dealt with in accordance with existing election laws and Comelec regulations. Ang sinumang lalabag ay maaaring maaresto at maharap sa kasong paglabag sa Omnibus Election Code,” PRO-Davao said.

Although Davao Region is outside Barmm, police issued the advisory to inform motorists and the public who may be traveling to or conducting business in Bangsamoro provinces during the election period.

The reminder comes as the Comelec formally commenced the election period for the first-ever Barmm parliamentary elections, calling on residents to cooperate with authorities in ensuring peaceful, orderly, and credible polls.

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said the gun ban forms part of the poll body's security measures and applies throughout the election period, with exemptions granted only through a Certificate of Authority issued by the commission. Checkpoints have also been established across Barmm to enforce election regulations and prevent election-related violence.

The September 14 elections will mark a historic milestone for Barmm, as voters will elect members of the Bangsamoro Parliament for the first time under the Bangsamoro Organic Law. The polls were originally scheduled in 2025 but were reset to 2026 following the enactment of Republic Act No. 12317, which extended the Bangsamoro transition period and synchronized succeeding parliamentary elections with the national and local election cycle beginning in 2031.

To further strengthen election security, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier approved the deputation of the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other law enforcement agencies to assist Comelec in maintaining peace and order throughout the Barmm election period.

PRO-Davao encouraged the public to comply with all election regulations and coordinate with the Comelec Gun Ban and Security Concerns Committee for applications involving exemptions or Certificates of Authority.

The police said strict adherence to the gun ban is intended to help prevent election-related incidents and ensure that the Bangsamoro parliamentary elections are conducted in a safe, peaceful, and orderly manner.