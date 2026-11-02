PRO-Davao renews support for peace, development efforts

THE Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) has reaffirmed its support for the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), calling for stronger cooperation among government agencies and other sectors to achieve lasting peace and sustainable development.

In a public advisory, PRO-Davao reiterated its commitment to the government's whole-of-nation approach, which brings together government institutions, the private sector, civil society organizations and local communities to address communist insurgency.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte established the NTF-ELCAC through Executive Order 70, signed on Dec. 4, 2018. The order institutionalized the whole-of-nation approach, recognizing that addressing communist insurgency requires more than security and law enforcement measures.

It also calls for coordinated interventions to address poverty, socioeconomic concerns, and limited access to basic services, particularly in communities affected by or vulnerable to communist insurgency.

The task force coordinates government agencies and other stakeholders in carrying out peace and development programs in these communities.

PRO-Davao cited the executive order's directive requiring government departments, bureaus, offices, agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or -controlled corporations and state universities and colleges, to support the task force.

It also urged private organizations, nongovernment organizations, and other stakeholders to take part in peace-building programs, plans, and activities under the government's framework.

"PRO 11 remains steadfast in working hand-in-hand with all sectors to achieve lasting peace and sustainable development across Region 11," the regional police office said. DEF