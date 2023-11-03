PRO-Davao: Undas 2023 generally peaceful

“Sa whole assessment generally peaceful ang atoang pag-celebrate sa Undas 2023 ug nanghinaot atoang regional director nga ang uban pang mga events especially kay muabotay na pud ang Christmas ug New Year the same ang coordination, cooperation ang ilang ihatag sa kapulisan sa Davao Region (Overall assessment is that the celebration of Undas 2023 is generally peaceful, the regional director is hopeful that in upcoming events such as Christmas and New Year, Dabawenyos will have the same coordination and cooperation to the police force of Davao Region),” Dela Rey said.

PRO-Davao reported that as of 4 p.m., there were around 38,909 people who visited cemeteries on All Souls' Day, November 2, 2023. This number is higher compared to the number of people who visited cemeteries during All Saints' Day, November 1 with 38,430.

Dela Rey said that among that number, Davao City had the highest number of people who visited the cemeteries with 19,430 with the remaining number of people distributed to cemeteries in other cities and provinces in the region.

Meanwhile, Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Spokesperson Hazel Tuazon told SunStar Davao on Thursday afternoon, November 2, that as of 5 p.m., there were around 20,000 individuals who visited the graves of their departed loved ones in Davao City despite the strict guidelines implemented by the local government unit. This is twice the number of people who visited the cemeteries on All Saints’ Day, November 1.

Tuazon added that Dabawenyos prefer to visit in the afternoon and in the evening where it is much cooler unlike in the morning and afternoon where the temperature is higher.

The DCPO encourages all Dabawenyos who are planning to go to cemeteries in the evening to reschedule their visit for the next day to avoid the traffic congestion that is happening outside major cemeteries in the city.

“Atoa lang advice kay kung pwede ugma magsayo sila para makaiwas sa traffic sa pagpadulong sa sementeryo or pagsulod sa sementeryo – katong mga bawal dili lang pud dalaon kay ang atoang seguridad pod ang atoang ginatan-aw diha sa sulod sa sementeryo (Our advice is that they come early tomorrow so that they can avoid the traffic going to the cemeteries or when they enter the cemeteries– they should not bring those that are prohibited because we are looking out for the security inside the cemeteries),” Tuazon said.

The City Economic Enterprise (CEE) and the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) are still implementing strict guidelines for Dabawenyos visiting cemeteries, limiting entry only until 9 p.m. Latecomers and loiterers are not allowed inside. The LGU enforces a "One Entrance, One Exit Policy" and provides designated trash disposal areas.

Also, the City Health Office (CHO) released health guidelines for those visiting cemeteries for the commemoration of All Saints' and All Souls' Day. The guidelines advise travelers to plan their destinations and avoid traveling with pregnant or sick individuals. They should also avoid bringing young children, and bring necessary items when the weather changes. For those staying at home, the office advised them to avoid unauthorized fasting or weight loss programs. RGP