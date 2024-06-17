PRO-Davao welcomes Torre III as acting RD

THE Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) officially welcomed Police Brigadier General Nicolas D. Torre III as its new acting regional director on Sunday noon, June 16, 2024, at the PRO-Davao Bagani Hall, Camp Catitipan, Davao City.

Torre, a former director of the Communications and Electronics Service (CES) of the Philippine National Police (PNP), replaced Police Brigadier General Aligre Martinez who was relieved just 45 days after he assumed office.

Martinez was relieved after a controversial arrest warrant operation involving televangelist Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his five co-associates last June 10.

In an ambush interview with the Davao media, Torre assured that he will continue the programs and projects of the previous administration, particularly in keeping the peace and security of the entire region and its anti-criminality campaigns, which include the fight against illegal drugs and smuggling.

“The top priority is the PNP mission,” Torre said, citing the need to enforce, prevent, and control crimes, maintain peace and order, and ensure public safety and internal security with the active support of the community.

Torre, however, refused to comment on the whereabouts of the fugitive preacher, saying his appointment is part of the rotation and reassigment of the police personnel conducted by the PNP.

“Hindi yan ang primary mission ko. Hindi yan ang pagiging center ng mission ko sa ngayon (That is not my primary mission. That is not the center of my mission as of the moment),” he said.

On June 14, Martinez was relieved from his post and was reassigned to the Police Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU) under the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM) through Special Order NHQ-SO-URA-2024-5363.

Martinez was joined by 12 other personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), two from the Special Action Forces (SAF), and one from PRO-Davao were reassigned to PRO CALABARZON under Special Order NHQ-SO-URA-2024-5340 to bolster police presence in one of the country's most populated regions.

The list included nine Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) officers, two Special Action Forces (SAF) officers, and one PRO-Davao officer.

Reports say the CIDG personnel were also involved in the recent surprise raid. DEF