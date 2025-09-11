PRO-Davao yields P17.2-M illegal drugs in August

THE Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) reported a major breakthrough in its anti-drug campaign after confiscating an estimated P17.2 million worth of illegal drugs in 328 operations carried out across the Davao Region in August.

The month-long operations also led to the arrest of 91 high-value individuals believed to be key players in the regional drug trade, alongside 275 street-level pushers and users. Authorities said the arrests reflect the police’s strengthened coordination with communities and other law enforcement units.

PRO-Davao regional director Brig. Gen. Joseph Arguelles praised the relentless efforts of his personnel on the ground, stressing that their performance underscores the police force’s full commitment to the anti-drug directives of acting PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr.

Arguelles said that every operation they conduct is a step closer to securing a safer and drug-free community.

Authorities also emphasized that the crackdown is part of a broader national strategy aimed at dismantling drug networks, targeting not just low-level users but the larger structures that allow illegal trade to thrive.

Arguelles warned individuals who continue to engage in the drug trade that the campaign will only grow more aggressive in the coming months.

The intensified operations come amid renewed efforts by the national government to strengthen rehabilitation programs and community-based initiatives, complementing the law enforcement drive. PRO-Davao vowed to continue balancing strong police action with measures that encourage communities to reject drugs and rebuild lives. DEF