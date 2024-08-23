Probe into motor tanker collision with SIDC Bridge ongoing

Ensign Ronaldo Garcia, Chief of the Coast Guard Station Davao City Operations, said at the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps Media Briefing on Wednesday morning, August 22, 2024, that whether the motor tanker, MT Toni Dominique II, will face charges will depend on the investigation's results.

“The incident is still under investigation but upon the incident, nangyari we conduct immediately a marine environmental risk assessment if there are any damages sa ating environment (The incident is still under investigation, but we immediately conducted a marine environmental risk assessment to check for any environmental damage),” he said.

He said the investigation found no environmental damage or risk of an oil spill.

Coast Guard personnel are currently onboard the vessel to monitor and prevent any potential spills.

The motor tanker is now detained at Barangay Limao, Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), and is under further investigation.

Garcia noted that the Coast Guard has implemented safety measures and issued notices for the collision area, which is narrow with strong currents and ongoing construction, increasing the risk of accidents.

The collision occurred on August 18, 2024, while the vessel was transporting 930 metric tons of coconut oil. RGP