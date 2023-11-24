Probe ongoing for ex-mayor killing

The Bajada Police Station has recently updated the profile information of Giselo Velasco Castillones, former Mayor of Cateel, Davao Oriental, and a businessman who was fatally shot outside a fast-food chain in Ladislawa, Buhangin, on Wednesday morning, November 22.

An in-depth investigation, conducted in collaboration with Scene of the Crime Operatives-Davao Region (Soco-Davao Region), revealed that Castillones had business affiliations in sand and gravel, sabong, and served as a political manager and campaign consultant in their municipality.

In a radio interview, Bajada Police Station Commander Police Major Antonio Y. Luy said that CCTV footage from the fast-food establishment and surrounding areas has been gathered to strengthen the case and expedite the investigative process.

Luy also indicated that the two suspects, riding a black XRM motorcycle, may have been hired.

“Sa kasamtangan, naga-conduct pa gihapon ta og imbestigasyon pero atong gipasiguro ilabina sa mga katawhan sa dabaw nga dili nato tugtan nga diri sa Davao City nila gihimo (As of now, we are still investigating, but we assure the people of Davao that we will not allow them to do it here in Davao City)," he said.

According to a detailed police report, Castillones' common-law-wife, Alma Manliguez, was present during the incident. However, only she and their driver, who sustained injuries and gunshot wounds and is now recovering at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), managed to escape the attack.

The victims were having breakfast at a Buhangin food chain when two assailants on a motorcycle approached and fired at their car with a .45 caliber pistol.

Davao Oriental First District Representative Nelson Dayanghirang stated in the media that they have yet to confirm whether the shooting was politically motivated or stemmed from personal reasons.

"We can't say yet if this is politically motivated, but as far as I know, his son won as a barangay captain in their area," Dayanghirang remarked.

“Dili pa ta kaingon kung politically motivated ba ni sya pero sa akoang pagkabalo, ang iyahang anak nidaog as barangay kapitan sa ilahang lugar (We can't say yet if this is politically motivated, but as far as I know, his son won as a barangay captain in their area)," Dayanghirang said.

The 67-year-old ex-leader served as the mayor of Cateel from 1983 to 1986, and during his term, he played a pivotal role in securing funds for the development of the electric light system in his jurisdiction. DEF