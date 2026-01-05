Problem with Melasma

Dear Dr. Fritz,

I hope you are doing great. I knew that you are an aesthetic dermatologist. This is the reason why I came to you, because I am problematic with my melasma. I am really losing

confidence every time I see myself in front of the mirror or meeting friends. I used to have

fair skin. I already had skin peeling, but I think my problem got worse.

Are there natural ways to help me? I would really appreciate it if you could tell me some.

Thank you very much for your help. More power to you always!



JeGr of Tibungco

Dear JeGr of Tibungco,

Of course, there are natural ways, but they are slower. You won’t see the result right away. However, if this is what you really want, then let’s get on to the ways to naturally lighten your skin. Be sure to hang on, because the list is quite long. You have to have a load of patience.