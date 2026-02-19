Problems push mother to kill kids in Nabunturan

TRIGGER WARNING: SENSITIVE STORY

FINANCIAL and emotional problems were cited as the reasons in the tragic incident in Purok 5, Barangay Magsaysay, Nabunturan, Davao de Oro, on February 17, 2026.

Two siblings—a 3-year-old boy and a 7-month-old girl—were allegedly killed by their mother.

The mother, identified as alias Neneng, 28, reportedly stabbed her two children and also injured her own neck. Authorities said the children’s father was not at home during the incident, as he was working as a mechanic in General Santos City.

PCapt. Jusibelle Abellon, spokesperson for the Davao de Oro Provincial Police Office, said the couple had argued prior to the incident before the father left for work.

In an interview with GMA’s One Mindanao, the suspect admitted to her cousin that she was responsible for killing her children. When asked why, the aunt explained that Neneng had been struggling with personal and financial problems.

“Niana siya nga ‘Grabe na ang problema. Akong gikaproblemahan kay wala nakoy gatas [para sa akong anak]... Hinay pa mukaon akong anak. Wala nako kasabot. Mao tong gipatay nako akong mga anak. Magsabay ming tanan,’” the aunt said.

(She said, “The problems are too much. I was worried because I no longer had milk [for my child]… My child was still slow to eat. I couldn’t understand. That’s why I killed my children. We would all go together.”)

Neneng is currently receiving medical care at the Davao de Oro Provincial Hospital-Montevista. Police continue to investigate the case to determine the full details and motive behind the crime. RGL, LYKA SONGALING, DNSC INTERN