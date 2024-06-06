Programs, services at Bagong Pilipinas event not in conflict with midterm elections ban

ALL programs and services enrolled in the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF), which will be held from June 7 to 8, 2024, have been registered with the government so that these would not conflict with the 2025 midterm election ban imposed by the Commission of Elections (Comelec).

“What we did, the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair with all of its government agencies and programs, we file the petition before the Comelec that these particular programs that participate in the BPSF be exempted in the election ban,” Sofonias Garonada, Deputy Secretary General, Lead, National Secretariat of BPSF, said during the during a press briefing at the Capitol Grounds, Davao del Norte Provincial Capitol in Tagum City on Tuesday afternoon, June 6.

According to Garonada, the move aims to avoid election-related conflicts among aspiring politicians which are common in every electoral campaign.

Under Resolution No. 10999, the Comelec en banc set the election period from January 12 to June 11, 2025.

Currently, the historic and largest Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) in the province of Davao del Norte has approximately 235 government services anticipated to be given to about 220,000 beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, 161 District and Partylist representatives will be present during the opening leg of the second season of BPSF in the Davao Region and the 19th serbisyo caravan in the Philippines, which seeks to tour all 82 provinces nationwide from June 7 to 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, on May 29, the Comelec released the calendar of activities for next year’s midterm elections focusing on gun ban, prohibition on the suspension of elective officials, and prohibition on the movement of officers in the civil service, among others.

The dates to remember are summarized below: