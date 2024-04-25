Programs vs sexual abuse, succeed in remote areas

AN OFFICIAL from the Integrated Gender and Development Division (IGDD) highlighted the success of their Protection Against Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Discrimination (PSEAD) programs in remote areas of Davao City.

Lorna Mandin, head of IGDD, shared during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, April 25, 2024, at the City Mayor’s Office that the PSEAD program has made significant strides in schools in Baguio, Tugbok, and Marilog districts, and other far-flung areas.

“Basta mga lagyo nga barangay or eskwelahan ang nakarollout sa modules. Gi ingon nila nga tungod sa ilang lectures sa laing-laing nga subjects mas naay mga disclosures kay ang mga bata makasulti nga hala ang gihimo diay sa akoa kay abusive or sexual violence or rape na diay (The rollout of modules in these distant barangays and schools has led to increased disclosures. Children now recognize abusive or violent behavior due to lectures on various subjects)," she said.

Mandin emphasized that with these programs, schools, and authorities are better equipped to handle sensitive cases involving children.

The success in these areas is credited to the dedication of teachers and staff who rely heavily on the modules to address gender-based violence in communities with limited access to information.

Schools in the downtown area have access to the internet and other sources; hence, they will not only base their knowledge on the modules.

In 2021, IGDD collaborated with the Department of Education-Division of Davao City (DepEd-Davao) to develop training programs aimed at addressing rising cases of rape.

School personnel were trained to incorporate concepts of sexual abuse, exploitation, and discrimination into subjects like Mathematics, Araling Panlipunan, and Science.

Mandin noted that while private schools are not mandated to use these modules, they are encouraged to integrate them into their curriculum.

IGDD continues to monitor and evaluate the rollout of these initiatives.

The City Government of Davao's efforts through PSEAD and Magnegosyo Ta Day (MTD) programs earned recognition from the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) as a Gender and Development Local Learning Hub in the Philippines.

The award ceremony took place in Manila on April 17, 2024, where the city also renewed certifications for other gender-responsive programs.

Mandin mentioned that several local government units (LGUs) have adopted IGDD's programs as models for their communities. RGP