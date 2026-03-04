Progressive groups call on women to join rally on March 8

PROGRESSIVE groups Gabriela Southern Mindanao, Gabriela Youth Davao, and Sabokahan, encouraged women to join a rally this March 8, 2026, in commemoration of International Working Women’s Day at Freedom Park on Roxas Avenue.

Rose Hayahay, secretary-general of Gabriela-Southern Mindanao, said they are calling for the abolition of the 12 percent value-added tax (VAT) on basic commodities and for accountability over the massive corruption that has been happening in the Philippines.

She cited that due to inflation, many families remain hungry because of the low minimum wage in the region.

She said many mothers are struggling to budget their money to feed their families, especially with the increasing prices of basic commodities.

“Klaro kaayo nga dili sufficient ang support na gihatag sa kining administration while very vivid and rampant ang male-maletang corruption gikan pa sa flood control hangtud didto sa uprogrammed appropriation fund, hangtud sa mga nawala na kwarta,” she said during a press conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

(It is very clear that the support provided by this administration is insufficient, while corruption is very vivid and rampant — from flood control projects to the unprogrammed appropriation fund, and even to the missing funds.)

Similarly, Allyssa Ancheta, chairperson of Gabriela Youth Davao, called for accountability from all politicians involved in corruption, saying that they are siphoning the country’s budget into their own wallets instead of funding programs that benefit the welfare of women.

Ancheta said they are also calling for the abolition of the 12 percent value-added tax (VAT) on basic goods, which would uplift the welfare of women.

The group said that during the commemoration of International Working Women’s Day, they will reaffirm that the liberation of women is inseparable from the fight for economic justice and genuine democracy.

This year’s theme for the rally is “International Working Women’s Day 2026: Kababayen-an, Makigbisog! Isalikway ug Panubagon ang Korap, Palisod, ug Pasistang Rehimeng US-Marcos-Duterte,” and they expect no fewer than 300 individuals to participate in the event. RGP