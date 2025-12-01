Progressive groups in Davao hold ‘Trillion Peso March’

AROUND 200 members of various progressive organizations from Davao City and the rest of Southern Mindanao staged their local leg of the Trillion Peso March at Freedom Park, Roxas Avenue, on November 30, coinciding with the commemoration of Bonifacio Day. The groups called for accountability over what they described as large-scale corruption in the administration’s flood control projects.

The rally, monitored and documented by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), remained peaceful throughout. It formed part of synchronized nationwide demonstrations where thousands demanded the return of allegedly misused public funds and the resignation of government officials linked to the controversy, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and several members of the Duterte family.

Rallyists from Bayan, Kabataan Partylist, Anakbayan, Gabriela, Gabriela Youth Davao, and ACT Union Davao participated in the Davao mobilization. Labor alliance KMU–Southern Mindanao Region stressed that confronting corruption is essential, calling it a systemic problem that affects communities, workers, and the poorest sectors the most.

The demonstrations gained further traction following the recent arrest of eight Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials, a development that protesters say underscores the need to investigate what they describe as a long-standing and deeply rooted flood control corruption scheme.

In Metro Manila, the main protest site, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla reported that the November 30 activities proceeded without major incidents. He noted that the constitutional rights of protesters to assemble and express grievances were fully respected.

The Trillion Peso March, held on September 21 and November 30, 2025, was organized by church groups, civil society organizations, student formations, labor unions, and political coalitions. The movement centers on allegations that approximately P1.9 trillion was poured into flood control projects over the past 15 years, with more than half purportedly lost to corruption claims that have fueled public outrage and sustained calls for transparency.

While the public pressure mounts, protest groups say they plan to continue their campaign, insisting that accountability in infrastructure spending is critical to restoring trust in government institutions. DEF