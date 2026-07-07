Progressive groups stage protest vs VP Sara amid start of impeachment trial

SOME members of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan)-Southern Mindanao, Koalisyong Makabayan Southern Mindanao, Kabataan Partylist Southern Mindanao, Gabriela Youth Davao, and other progressive organizations staged a protest mobilization at Freedom Park in Davao City on July 6, 2026, as the Senate opened the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

The protest called for justice and accountability as the impeachment proceedings against the country’s second highest official formally commenced in the Senate.

“We want to remove and stop the narrative being spread by the Dutertes that this impeachment trial is merely an attack against them. The impeachment trial is provided under our Constitution to hold abusive government officials accountable. Conducting an impeachment trial is part of our constitutional duty as Filipinos because sovereignty belongs to the people united in freeing our country from corruption and injustice,” Kabataan Partylist Southern Mindanao said.

Cobia Jan Canda, chairperson of Kabataan Partylist Southern Mindanao, said the protest was intentionally held in Davao City because of its political significance.

The groups said Duterte faces four grounds for impeachment: the alleged improper use of Confidential and Intelligence Funds during her tenure as secretary of the Department of Education, alleged unexplained and undeclared ill-gotten wealth, alleged bribery of Department of Education officials, and alleged threats against high-ranking government officials.

Asked whether they believed Duterte was guilty, Canda said they believed there were sufficient grounds that led to her impeachment.

“We think that there is a basis on why she was impeached. Actually, that is a Philippine record — twice-impeached Vice President Sara Duterte. We think that in her second impeachment complaint, it is heavier because it has four bases,” he said, referring to the House of Representatives’ (HOR) impeachment vote against her.

Canda also cited the controversy surrounding the Confidential and Intelligence Funds, saying Makabayan lawmakers and youth representatives had earlier questioned the spending of ₱125 million, which they claimed was spent in 11 days.

“But now, we saw that there were witnesses who said that she only used it for one day. She is the second highest official in our country. She is responsible for the unexplained and erroneous spending of the country’s money,” he added.

Canda said more protest actions were expected as the impeachment trial progresses, including a major mobilization during the Sona ng Bayan on July 27, which will coincide with the State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

He said the coalition would also continue raising issues against the Marcos administration, including allegations involving billions and trillions of pesos supposedly lost through alleged bogus and ghost flood control projects.

When asked to rate the Marcos administration, Canda criticized the government over its campaign promises, particularly the pledge of ₱20-per-kilogram rice and the alliance with Duterte.

“The first was ₱20-per-kilo rice. How much is a kilo of rice now? It’s ₱60 now. The second is unity. We can see that this is really unfolding — that while the ruling forces are only after political power, there will really be a crisis within,” he said.

Canda also dismissed claims that President Marcos’ foreign trip to Canada had produced immediate benefits for Filipinos.

“The short answer is no. Amid the growing economic and political crisis, the people are not seeing immediate solutions. The minimum wage here in the Davao Region is only ₱525. Fresh graduates also lack opportunities, which is why they are forced to leave. The foreign trips of our officials do not lead to better projects or better services here in our country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Ancheta, chairperson of Gabriela Youth Davao, said Duterte’s impeachment was long overdue.

“Long overdue na gyud ni siya nga pagpanubag ni Inday Sara,” Alyssa Ancheta, chairperson of Gabriela Youth Davao, said.

She added that the public should not expect the Senate alone to deliver justice because political divisions among senators could influence the proceedings.

“When the people render judgment, we should not expect that the Senate process alone will guarantee that Sara Duterte will be impeached because we can already see divisions between senators aligned with Marcos and those aligned with Duterte. They continue to prioritize their own interests instead of representing the interests of the people. Everyone involved in corruption and in squandering the people’s money must be held accountable,” she said.

Ancheta also cited findings of the Commission on Audit involving school infrastructure projects.

“For example, the ₱36 million school that was supposed to be built in Talaingod was never constructed. According to the Commission on Audit, millions of pesos were unreported. In 2023, there were supposed to be 88 school buildings constructed, but only three were completed, and those were reportedly substandard,” she said. JOHN ADAM ALADAD & CASANDRA PAYAN/SPAMAST, SUNSTAR INTERN