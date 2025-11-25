Project Aruga expansion eyed for children with disabilities

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development–Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) said it plans to expand Project Aruga following a successful pilot in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

Rogue Love N. Belaya, project development officer of DSWD-Davao’s Social Technology Unit, said the program was designed in October 2024 and implemented from January to December 2025.

She said about 100 children with disabilities (CWDs) received services under the program, including P10,000 in cash assistance. The aid was released in two tranches: P6,000 during the project orientation on July 29, 2025, and the remaining P4,000 on November 11, 2025.

“We aimed to provide the immediate needs of these families at least, considering that having a child with a disability is an extra cost for households,” Belaya said during the Kapehan sa Davao forum on Monday, November 24, 2025, at SM City Davao.

Why Sta. Cruz?

Belaya said DSWD chose Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur, as the Mindanao pilot site, because data from the Philippine Registry for Persons with Disabilities (PRPWD), managed by the Department of Health, show the municipality has the highest number of children with disabilities (CWDs) in the region.

The agency said other pilot areas include San Jose de Buenavista, Antique, for Luzon, and Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, for the Visayas.

DSWD said Project Aruga targets CWDs from poor and vulnerable families, particularly Pantawid households and those identified as poor under Listahanan 3.

Belaya added that the program also encourages parents to register their children in the national disability registry, noting that many have not yet done so. The registry allows the government to ensure that service delivery is properly coordinated at the local level.

About Project Aruga

Formerly known as Project Cherish, Project Aruga is a disability-inclusive, community-based social protection program. It provides holistic support to CWDs by addressing unmet needs and improving access to healthcare, education, livelihood opportunities, social insurance, and other essential services.

The program also strengthens inter-agency collaboration to improve detection, intervention, and registration of children with disabilities, laying the groundwork for sustainable support nationwide. RGP