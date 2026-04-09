Project highlights cervical cancer survival gains

CEBU CITY — A dissemination forum titled “Establishing Cervical Cancer Secondary Prevention Services in Highly Urbanized Settings” was recently held at Citadines Hotel Cebu, bringing together health leaders, policymakers, civil society organizations, and advocates to highlight the contribution of the Centralized Laboratory Model for HPV Screening (CLAMS) Project Phase 2 in strengthening early detection and treatment of cervical cancer in Cebu City.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the Philippines, claiming the lives of 12 Filipino women every day. Globally, more than 300,000 women die from the disease each year, mostly in low- and middle-income countries, despite it being highly preventable through HPV vaccination, regular screening, and timely treatment of precancerous lesions. Persistent infection of high-risk HPV types causes the vast majority of cervical cancer cases, and HPV molecular testing is the recommended standard for detecting high-risk types. Yet for many women, access to screening remains limited due to distance, cost, and other access barriers.

Against this backdrop, the CLAMS 2 Project introduced a systems-based approach to address persistent gaps in screening and follow-through care. By implementing a centralized laboratory model for HPV DNA testing, supported by a hub-and-spoke system for service delivery and a strengthened specimen referral network, the project introduced systems to improve both access and continuity of care.

From January to November 2025, the project delivered measurable results in Cebu City. Screening coverage increased from less than 1 percent to 3 percent, while 80 percent of women who screened positive for HPV were successfully linked to clinical care, marking a significant improvement from previous years when women with abnormal or positive screening results were lost to follow-up.

“This initiative shows that with the right systems in place, we can bridge long-standing gaps in women’s health services,” said Dr. Vanessa Tawi, Cebu City Cervical Cancer Control Program Manager. “The results affirm that a coordinated, systems-based approach can significantly improve early detection and ensure women receive the care they need on time.”

Beyond increasing screening numbers, stakeholders emphasized that the project’s real outcome lies in strengthening local health systems' capacity to maintain continuity of care, from community awareness and screening to diagnosis, referral, and treatment. Innovations in building workforce capacity and establishing data systems, governance, and clinical pathways have made it possible to deliver more responsive and patient-centered services in urban primary health care settings.

“We have seen firsthand how bringing services closer to women, while ensuring strong referral systems, can save lives,” said Dr. Daisy Villa, Cebu City Health Officer. “This is not just about expanding services; it is about making them accessible, responsive, and truly centered on the needs of women.”

The dissemination forum also served as a platform to share lessons learned and align regional priorities for scaling up HPV testing and integrating it into routine primary care services across

Central Visayas. Strengthened collaboration among government, hospitals, and development partners was highlighted as critical to sustaining gains and expanding reach.

Dr. Ingrid Magnata, Country Program Manager of Jhpiego Philippines, underscored the broader significance of the initiative. “The CLAMS 2 Project demonstrates that effective cervical cancer prevention is achievable even in complex urban settings. By strengthening health systems and ensuring women are not lost along the care pathway, we are moving closer to eliminating cervical cancer as a public health threat," she said.

As the Philippines advances its cervical cancer elimination agenda, the Cebu City experience offers a strong, evidence-based model for replication—one that prioritizes not only innovation but impact, ensuring that more women are screened, diagnosed early, and treated promptly.

The forum concluded with a renewed call for sustained investment and collaboration to expand these life-saving interventions across the region and beyond. PR