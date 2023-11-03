‘Promise of resurrection’: Arch Valles urges faithful to celebrate hope for dead’s resurrection

He emphasized that as Christians, one must believe in the resurrection of Jesus and the promise that “everyone will live beyond death”.

Valles said the belief in the resurrection will give hope and comfort amidst the reality of death.

“[B]ut as a bishop, gunitan nato from inside, maoy gunitan nato na value, that we believe in the possibility of the promise of the resurrection, patay sila sa atong mga mata but in faith, we believe, we’re convinced na dili sila forever gone, buhi sila sumala sa gisaad sa Ginoo, buhi sila tungod sa resurrection, sa pagkabanhaw sa Ginoo (But as a bishop, let us focus on the internal value that we believe in the possibility of the promise of resurrection. Though they may be dead in our eyes, [but] in faith, we believe and are convinced that they are not forever gone. They are alive according to the promise of the Lord, alive because of the resurrection, the rising from the dead of the Lord),” Valles said in his homily at the Roman Catholic Cemetery in Fr. Selga St., Poblacion District, Davao City on November 2.

Valles reflected on the prevalence of death and violence in our surroundings, citing recent events such as the Covid-19 pandemic and conflicts in Ukraine, Israel, and the Middle East. He acknowledged the pain and impact of these realities, especially the gruesome images that news and social media expose to everyone.

With this, he raised the question of what the Catholic faith should say about death and the significance of November 2, the day of remembrance for the dead.

The Archbishop also highlighted the importance of mercy, compassion, and the infinite love of God, which allows every faithful to enter into the promise of resurrection. He also offered prayers to those who still grieve for their loved ones who have died.

Additionally, he expressed “a vision of a future where all will be reunited in a state of purity, goodness, and love”.

The Archbishop's message emphasized on the importance of faith, hope, and the promise of resurrection in our understanding of death and remembrance of the departed.

“Ang atong paghandom karong adlawa kay usa ka tinguha, usa ka desire (This commemoration today is an aim, a desire), that one day we’ll be one with those who have died,” the archbishop said.

“Kay kita pod padulong mamatay (Because we will also eventually die), we’ll all die, [but] again we will see each other in a different state,” he added.

All Souls' Day, observed on November 2nd, is a Christian observance when every Christian commemorates and prays for the souls of the faithful departed. ICE