Promoting safety for skilled workers operating near power lines

ELECTRICITY is one of the common yet serious risks often overlooked in construction sites. While falling debris or heavy machinery are obvious visible hazards, electrical dangers are silent, making them even more dangerous. If ignored, these risks can possibly cause severe injuries, electrocution, fires, or even fatal construction-related accidents. Consistently raising awareness and following strict safety protocols and practices are essential to protect workers and reduce accidents, creating safer construction environments.

As part of its ongoing commitment to electrical safety amid the active construction landscape in Davao City, Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) and Barangay Cultural Communities and Affairs Division (BCCAD) of the Local Government of Davao City recently conducted a powerline safety awareness session for construction workers in Barangay 76-A. This is the second session held this year, attended by 165 construction workers.

The Head of Davao Light Engr. Enriczar Tia said, "Safety is not just a priority—it is our foundation. When working near powerlines, each worker must always work with caution and safety at the top of his mind. Protecting lives starts with awareness and that is what we always emphasize."

"We are grateful to Davao Light and BCCAD for this program as it greatly helps ensure the safety of our construction workers," said Barangay Captain Robert Olanolan of 76-A Bucana.

The partnership between Davao Light and BCCAD is driven by a unified dedication to safeguard the lives of construction workers operating near power lines. Jointly, they aim to raise awareness about the dangers of working close to high-voltage lines, providing critical safety guidelines, and reinforcing understanding ingrained in daily work activities. This collaboration strengthens community safety and helps foster a culture where workers and residents alike understand and respect the risks associated with electrical infrastructure.

Davao Light, an AboitizPower subsidiary, aims to advance business and communities by providing solutions that pave the way for the safety, security, and development of its franchise area covering the cities of Davao, Panabo, and the municipalities of Carmen, Dujali, and Sto. Tomas.