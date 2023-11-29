Promotion, marketing plays key role for organic agri enterprises – DA

AT THE conclusion of the 9th Organic Agriculture (OA) Month celebration, the Department of Agriculture stressed the importance of organic agriculture enterprises, in providing farmers with opportunities to market their products and enhance their income.

Under the theme ‘Kabuhayang OA, Kinabukasang OK,‘ the culminating program for the OA Month celebration took place on November 26, 2023, at the Megatrade Hall in Mandaluyong City, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture – Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service (DA-AMAS), which hosted the 6th Philippine Natural and Organic Products Expo (PNOPEX).

“This is an important intertwining of two important elements of how we promote agriculture. While we promote the necessity to market our products through this expo, that pursuit is also an opportunity to raise awareness on organic, naturally, and sustainably grown food products nationwide,” said Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. as read by DA Undersecretary for Special Concerns and Alternate Chairperson of the National Organic Agriculture Board, Engr. Zamzamin L. Ampatuan.

Meanwhile, Director Bernadette San Juan of the National Organic Agriculture Program, emphasized that the diverse offerings from natural and organic farmer-partners in the expo demonstrate the existing market for organic products and indicate its potential for growth and increasing demand.

“In this room, we can see how bountiful and fruitful organic farming is. Moreover, the products that are available here from our natural and organic farmer-partners are a testament that there is a huge market for organic products, and its potential and demand will continue to rise as long as we continue to propagate and advocate for it,” she said.

During the culminating activity, DA recognized the sixty-three organic exhibitors at the 6th PNOPEX, where a diverse range of organic products, including both fresh and processed items, as well as non-food items, were showcased.

The new National Organic Agriculture Board (NOAB) members also took their oath towards the end of the program.

Throughout the celebration of OA Month, a series of activities were held nationwide to promote organic agriculture and raise awareness about the economic benefits of organic farming through events such as organic fairs, webinar series, and livelihood programs.

By virtue of Presidential Proclamation No. 1030 issued in 2015, the month of November was designated as Organic Agriculture Month in the country. This declaration aims to acknowledge the significance of organic agriculture and promote its adoption as a powerful instrument for development, environmental conservation, and health protection of farmers, consumers, as well as the general public. PR