Proposed Davao Coastal Ferry faces subsidy challenges

A DAVAO City Councilor indicated that the proposed Davao Coastal Ferry project might not materialize due to the substantial subsidy required from the Local Government Unit (LGU).

Councilor Conrado C. Baluran, speaking during the “Aprubado sa Konseho” session on Tuesday morning, July 23, 2024, at the Sanguniang Panlungsod, said he is advocating for the project’s realization. However, he finds it challenging due to the large amount of money the city would need to subsidize for the system to operate.

“Actually akoa gyud na siyang gina push, ang problema lang kay ang Marina, nagsulti sa atoa together with those nag conduct dinhi ug mga ferries naa tay i-subsidize, mag subsidize tag certain amount (Actually, I am really pushing for this. The problem is with the Marina; they informed us, along with those planning to operate ferries here, that the local government will need to provide a subsidy. We will need to subsidize a certain amount),” he said.

Baluran, who chairs the committee on transportation and communications, said that the projected fare from Toril to downtown would be around P40 to P50, while the actual fare is P80. The government would need to subsidize P30 to make the ferry service affordable for passengers.

He noted that, instead of easing the city’s transportation issues, the ferry project would add to the LGU’s financial burden as it struggles to budget for the subsidies.

In an interview, Baluran highlighted that ferry fares are higher compared to public utility vehicles and jeepneys. He mentioned that if the remaining sections of the coastal road are completed, traffic on major thoroughfares in the city would be reduced, rendering the Davao Coastal Ferry unnecessary.

Previously, on July 20, 2024, Baluran mentioned that the Ferry project was being considered to alleviate the city’s traffic situation, with a target launch initially set for October 2024. The proposed ferry stations include Toril, Ecoland (near SM City Davao), Matina Boulevard (Piapi or Main Cathedral), Alcantara Port, Agdao, Mintrade (Shoreline), Sasa Wharf, Panacan, Sta. Ana, and Tibungco.