Protect your margins without compromising quality

RUNNING a professional kitchen, bakery, or café means constantly balancing tight margins with high standards. At WOFEX 2026 (July 29–August 1 at SMX Manila), Global Pacific proved you don’t have to choose between the two.

Instead of pushing a single product, Global Pacific introduced a complete operational ecosystem tailored for food service operators. Their portfolio combines trusted proprietary lines like Bravo and Sunny Farms with world-renowned industry favorites: Dairy & Baking: Arla Pro, Master Martini, Prochiz; Pantry & Condiments: Kraft Heinz, Speculoos; Sweets & Pastries: Beryl’s, Banquet d’Or; Proteins: Teys Australian Beef.

By bringing these global brands together under one roof, Global Pacific gives operators the ultimate flexibility to match top-tier culinary standards with real-world budgets.

Ready to elevate your menu while keeping costs in check? Discover smarter solutions for your kitchen today. PR