PRSP appoints PR leader Doris Isubal-Mongaya to head Visayas Regional Network

CEBU CITY — The Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) has appointed Doris Isubal-Mongaya, founder and CEO of Cebu-based public relations agency PRWorks Inc., as Regional Chair of its Visayas Regional Network, marking the first such appointment in the Society’s 69-year history.

The appointment took place at Event Screen 1, 3rd Floor, of SM City Cebu, alongside the induction of new PRSP members from the Visayas. The gathering was part of “STEWARDING PRSP: Amplifying Voices, Building Trust,” a regional initiative focused on empowering regions, advancing PR practice, and championing truth.

“This expansion into the Visayas is long overdue. I am honored to be part of this regional network expansion, and I am confident it will contribute immensely to developing public relations as a profession and as a career in these economic hubs,” Isubal-Mongaya said.

As founder and CEO of PRWorks Inc., Isubal-Mongaya brings more than two decades of public relations experience. The Cebu-based agency serves clients across key economic centers in the Visayas and Mindanao, giving her an established understanding of the region’s communications landscape. Beyond corporate PR, she has also been involved in community advocacy and disaster relief efforts, reflecting her belief that “the best PR uplifts lives.”

Ana Pista, APR, PRSP president, said the appointment marks an important step in strengthening regional representation within the national PR community.

“In PRSP’s 69-year history, this is the first time we are appointing a Regional Network Chair for the Visayas. This is an important step in making the Society more accessible and responsive to practitioners beyond Metro Manila. The expertise and experience of regional communicators deserve a stronger place in our national conversation,” Pista said.

“With Doris’s leadership, we hope to strengthen connections among Visayas practitioners, widen access to professional development, and help regional communicators steward a greater contribution to the stories that shape our country,” Pista added.

The Cebu gathering also featured PRSP’s Professional Development Program, with sessions on strategic measurement, crisis communication, and responsible communication, including AI ethics. The program focused on strengthening the skills and judgment needed in an evolving communications landscape for government and corporate communications professionals.

In the afternoon, PRSP partnered with MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., THINKaMuna Pilipinas, and TikTok for THINKaMuna: Media and Truth Forum at the Cube Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu. The forum brought together students, educators, and PR and communications practitioners to discuss misinformation, disinformation, responsible information sharing, and the role of communication in building public trust.

Through its Visayas Regional Network, PRSP aims to strengthen connections among practitioners, widen access to professional development, and support the growth of public relations as a profession and career across the regions.

The PRSP Regional Network initiative, launched in Cebu through “STEWARDING PRSP: Amplifying Voices, Building Trust,” was sponsored by PMFTC, Inc., CARMA, Jollibee Philippines, Meralco, Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGEN), and SM Prime Holdings.

About Doris Isubal-Mongaya

Doris Isubal-Mongaya is the Founder and CEO of PRWorks Inc., a Cebu-based full-service public relations agency with over 2 decades of experience. While based in Cebu, PRWorks serves clients requiring visibility and amplification in key economic hubs across Visayas and Mindanao—Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, General Santos, and Zamboanga—and can extend to other parts of VisMin as client requirements demand. Its key client partners include Globe, a partner for over a decade, alongside GCash and Cebu Landmasters Inc., both of which have been with the agency for nearly a decade.

A firm believer that "the best PR uplifts lives," Doris has led high-impact advocacy projects such as the Globe Media Excellence Awards, Geeks on a Beach, the 10th Global Voices Citizen’s Media Summit, Sinulog Festival, and relief efforts with Balay Mindanaw after Super Typhoon Yolanda. She also serves as a Volunteer Director for Safe Water For Every Child Philippines, deploying SkyHydrant ultrafiltration systems to disaster-affected communities and public schools lacking potable water. She initiated the organization's relief operations following the earthquake that devastated northern Cebu and during Typhoon Tino in late 2025.

Her leadership has earned international recognition, including the Brand Leadership Award and Woman Leadership Award from the World Marketing Congress and World Women Leadership Congress & Awards in 2019. As PRSP Chair for Visayas, Doris brings deep regional expertise and a collaborative spirit to the Society's mission of advancing professional excellence and ethical practice nationwide.

About Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP)

The Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) is the country’s premier organization for public relations professionals, committed to advancing the practice and professionalization of public relations through ethical standards, continuing education, and industry collaboration. Guided by its thrust, Steward the Story, PRSP advocates for proactive, responsible, and truth-centered communication that builds public trust. As part of this commitment, PRSP has launched its Regional Network initiative for the Visayas and Mindanao to strengthen regional representation, expand access to professional development, and connect practitioners across the country. PR