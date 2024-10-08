Pru Life UK pilots Adopt-a-Madrasah program in Davao

Students of Dar Alkhair Madrasah, Maahad Talomo Al-Islamie, and Almadrasatol Arabia Wal Islamia were given school supplies and showcased their art skills through a workshop.

Pru Life UK employee and agent volunteers facilitated the activity in collaboration with the leaders and members of the Muslim Filipino community in Bangkal, Davao.

National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) Commissioner for the Youth Samer Musa Allong expressed appreciation for the support Pru Life UK has extended to the madrasahs, emphasizing the importance of educational initiatives in Muslim Filipino communities.

Atty. Paul Mandal, Pru Life UK's SVP for Legal, Government Relations & Sustainability, reiterated the company’s dedication to sustainable development, “Creating meaningful and lasting impact for the community is part of Pru Life UK’s commitment. The Adopt-a-Madrasah program is the start of our long-term support for Mindanao. By providing educational support, we aim to empower the youth, helping them reach their full potential and contribute positively to society.”

Through the Adopt-a-Madrasah program, Pru Life UK reaffirms its commitment to enriching the lives of local Filipino communities and fostering sustainable development.

To know more about Pru Life UK and its sustainability programs, visit www.prulifeuk.com.ph.