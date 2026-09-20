PSA brings free civil registry, National ID services

NABUNTURAN, Davao de Oro — Residents of Nabunturan, Davao de Oro, gained easier access to civil registry and National ID services as the Philippine Statistics Authority Regional Statistical Services Office 11 (PSA RSSO 11) brought its mobile services to the community on Sept. 14.

The activity was held as part of Handog ng Pangulo 2026, with the theme “Serbisyong Sapat Para sa Lahat,” to bring essential government services closer to residents.

Through the Civil Registry System (CRS) Mobile Outlet, residents could request copies of their birth, marriage, and death certificates, as well as Certificates of No Marriage (Cenomar). These documents are commonly required for employment, education, government transactions, and other official purposes.

The PSA also assisted eligible residents with National ID registration, giving them an opportunity to complete the process within their community.

The mobile services helped residents save time and travel costs while making essential documents and government registration more accessible.

PSA RSSO 11 said the initiative reflects its commitment to providing faster, more convenient, and people-centered public services, particularly by bringing government assistance closer to communities. PR