PSA clarifies issue of birth cert falsification

The PSA’s official statement released on July 22, 2024 was in light of the recent issue on the falsification of over 1,200 birth documents in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur since 2016.

“Inherent to this function includes the receipt of documents that have effects on the vital events of individuals in the country for purposes of storing the same in the national civil registry database and the issuance of certified copies/authentication of civil registry documents based on the records submitted to the PSA,” the statement read, further explaining the

Republic Act No. 10625 or the Philippine Statistical Act which emphasizes registration, storing and archiving.

According to the government’s statistical arm, they are also in charge of offering technical guidance to Local Civil Registrars (LCRs) in accordance with Republic Act No. 3753, commonly known as the Law on Registry of Civil Status

“The technical supervision function is limited to the issuance of policies, guidelines and standards for uniform implementation of civil registration through the country,” the statement added, citing their long-standing collaboration with all local government units (LGUs) to strengthen the civil registration system in the country.

However, PSA stated that LGUs through the local chief executives are responsible for the overall management and oversight of LCROs and that they have the authority to appoint, reassign, transfer, discipline, or fire any person within an LCRO.

On the other hand, erring LCRO workers are not subject to disciplinary action or sanctions by the PSA. The PSA may, at most, simply suggest that an administrative case be filed with the relevant local chief executive or the Civil Service Commission.

Last July 17, the National Bureau of Investigation-Southeastern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-Semro) revealed that LCRO in Sta. Cruz has a total 1,200 number of alleged questionable birth certificates filed from 2016 to 2021.

Atty. Archie Albao, regional director of NBI-Semro, said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps Press Conference that they discovered a spurious birth certificate issued by the LCR of Sta. Cruz through Sta. Cruz Mayor, Nelson “Tata” Sala.

Albao revealed that some of the identified fixers from Sta. Cruz LCR are from Luzon or Manila and certain LCR officers or workers in the municipality are involved in this case.

“They have a contact from Sta. Cruz and sure pod mi nga dili lang ni nahitabo sa Sta. Cruz kay the last time we arrested a Korean national iyaha pong birth certificate coming from Zamboanga (we are sure that this is not only happening in Sta. Cruz, as we have also arrested a Korean national whose birth certificate came from Zamboanga),” Albao disclosed.

