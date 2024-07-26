PSA commits to deliver return-to-sender PhilSys IDs

DAVAO CITY — The Philippine Statistical Authority (PSA) in Davao Region commits to deliver the return-to-sender Philippine National identification (PhilID) cards that the Philippine Postal Corporation (PhilPost) has failed to hand to owners after three attempts.

Guesting at the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas (KBP), PSA Regional Statistical Office (RSSO) Civil Registration and Administrative Services Division officer-in-charge Baby Jean P. Alid said PSA has hired personnel to deliver those Phil IDs that Philpost has turned over to PSA.

She said the PSA personnel especially those at the provincial level have coordinated with local officials of barangays and even touched base with those at the purok or village levels to extend the delivery efforts.

She even revealed that PSA personnel living in a particular area where PhilIDs were supposed to be delivered had gone to the extent of delivering themselves the PhilIDs in coordination with the barangays.

“Pauloy po ‘yong effort para ma-deliver at magamit agad ng ating mga [kababayan] ang Phil ID

(Our efforts to deliver the IDs so that our countrymen will be able to use the IDs will continue),” she said.

During the same forum, PSA XI revealed that 41,047 PhilIDs have been turned by Philpost to PSA 11, and out of these, PSA delivered 19, 151 PhilIDs through its provincial offices and its Civil Registration Service (CRS) outlet in Davao City.

Alid said anyone can call the PSA office to check if his PhilID is among those returned by Philpost.

The physical PhilID can also be tracked through tracking.phlpost.gov.ph, if not, anyone concerned can go to any PSA registration center for issuance of the e-Phil ID or seek assistance to register for a digital national ID.

“Lahat po yon (all of those) are valid proof of identification,” she said.

Meanwhile, PSA RSSO 11 Statistical Operations and Coordination Division head, Maria Leah C. Magracia explained that the issuance of Philippine Identification cards is mandated under Republic Act 11055 or the Philippine Identification System Act signed on Aug 6, 2018, “aiming to establish a single Identification system for all Filipino citizens and resident aliens in the Philippines.”

As of June 2024, PSA has recorded 4.5 million PhilID registrants in the Davao Region, and of this number two million have already received their Phil IDs through request and house-to-house delivery while the rest have received them through Philpost delivery.

Through co-location initiatives with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, PSA has registered 60,274 Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino (4Ps) beneficiaries during their Family Development Sessions.

PSA 11 has also registered 25,286 children of one to four years of age as of June 2024 after its announcement on February 4, 2024, on registration of this age bracket for Phil ID.

To comprehensively cover more, PSA XI has done several initiatives including the conduct of mobile registration, facilitation of Phil ID registration of Indigenous peoples (IPs), rolling out of National ID On-Wheels; purok, school-based and institutional registration; co-location with national line agencies; participation in caravans and job fairs; and the conduct information and education campaigns. (PIA XI/ Jeanevive Duron-Abangan)