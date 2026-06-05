PSA-Davao brings nat’l ID services to Dabawenyo senior citizens

IN LINE with the theme “Bringing Public Services Faster and Closer to People,” the Philippine Statistics Authority Regional Statistical Services Office-Davao (PSA-RSSO-Davao) conducted house-to-house National ID registration for senior citizens in Davao City who are unable to visit National ID registration centers due to mobility and accessibility concerns.

Alongside the registration activity, PSA RSSO-Davao also conducted a National ID Information Awareness Campaign (IAC) to educate Dabawenyos on the importance and uses of the National ID.

The discussion highlighted the value of the Digital National ID and the National ID in paper form in helping Filipinos access government and private services more conveniently and securely.

Through this initiative, PSA RSSO-Davao continues to strengthen its commitment to bringing accessible, inclusive, and people-centered government services closer to vulnerable sectors of the community, ensuring that no Filipino is left behind in the National ID System.

Meanwhile, the PSA-Davao reported that it has surpassed its first-quarter target for National ID registration under the National ID System.

As of March 31, 2026, a total of 46,330 individuals have been registered, exceeding the target of 34,060 and achieving a 136.02 percent completion rate.

All provinces in the region exceeded their respective targets. Davao Occidental recorded the highest accomplishment rate at 161.62 percent with 3,297 registrants, followed by Davao del Sur with 18,593 (146.40 percent) and Davao del Norte with 12,778 (143.25 percent). Davao de Oro registered 6,283 (120.83 percent), while Davao Oriental posted 5,379 (103.44 percent).

This significant achievement highlights PSA's unwavering commitment to establishing a robust, inclusive, and secure identification system that not only enhances convenience but also strengthens security and reduces identity fraud.

To those who have yet to register, PSA-Davao encourages residents to visit their nearest Registration Center and take advantage of this free service.

The National ID is a vital document that facilitates easier access to government services, promotes financial inclusion, and contributes to national security.

For inquiries, please email rsso11@psa.gov.ph or contact (082) 224-1140. PR