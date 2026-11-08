PSA-Davao calls on households to participate in labor survey

THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has called on selected households in Davao Region to actively participate in its November 2026 Labor Force Survey (LFS) and provide accurate and truthful information to ensure reliable and meaningful survey results.

The PSA Regional Statistical Services Office 11 (PSA-RSSO-Davao Region) will conduct the household survey from November 9 to 28, 2026, as part of its continuing nationwide efforts to generate timely data on the country's labor market.

During the enumeration period, trained PSA interviewers will visit households included in the survey's sample to conduct face-to-face interviews and gather information on their demographic and socioeconomic characteristics.

The LFS is a regular household survey that measures the employment situation in the country, including the number of people who are employed, unemployed, and outside the labor force.

Its results are used to generate key labor market indicators, including the labor force participation rate (LFPR), employment rate, unemployment rate, and underemployment rate. These figures help government agencies and policymakers assess employment conditions and develop programs addressing job creation, workforce development, and workers' welfare.

The latest annual labor market statistics released by the PSA-RSSO-Davao showed that the region's labor force participation rate increased to 65.4 percent in 2025 from 64.5 percent in 2024.

The region's employment rate likewise improved to 97.1 percent from 96.8 percent, while its unemployment rate declined to 2.9 percent from 3.2 percent during the same period.

The PSA estimated that approximately 2.55 million individuals aged 15 years and above were part of the region's labor force in 2025, of whom around 2.48 million were employed.

Meanwhile, the region's underemployment rate decreased to 3.9 percent from 4.4 percent in 2024, the lowest among the country's regions.

The services sector accounted for the largest share of employed individuals in Davao Region at 56.4 percent, followed by agriculture at 28 percent and industry at 15.5 percent.

More recent monthly figures also showed that Davao Region recorded a 67.9 percent labor force participation rate in July 2026, the highest among the country's 18 regions.

The region's employment rate stood at 96.1 percent, while its unemployment rate was 3.9 percent. Its underemployment rate was recorded at 9.0 percent.

The monthly figures provide a more recent snapshot of the region's employment situation, while the annual statistics offer a broader assessment of labor market conditions throughout 2025.

The PSA emphasized that the participation of selected households is essential in producing reliable statistics that reflect the country's employment situation.

The agency also assured respondents that all information collected during the survey would be kept strictly confidential in accordance with Section 26 of Republic Act No. 10625, or the Philippine Statistical Act of 2013.

The PSA encouraged all selected households to cooperate with its interviewers and provide complete, accurate, and truthful responses during the enumeration period. DEF