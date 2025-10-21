PSA-Davao de Oro boosts ties with Monkayo LGU for nat’l ID

THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Davao de Oro, headed by Chief Statistical Specialist Abraham Enrico E. Gulay Jr., conducted a coordination meeting with the local government unit (LGU) of Monkayo on October 3, 2025, to further discuss the adoption of the National Identification Authentication Services (Nidas).

This activity marks the second coordination meeting between PSA and LGU Monkayo for this initiative.

The first meeting, held on September 17, 2025, served as an introduction to Nidas and was attended by representatives from the Municipal Civil Registrar (MCR) and the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWD). During that discussion, PSA emphasized that one of the basic requirements for Nidas is the presence of an existing system where the national ID can be integrated.

Building on that initial engagement, a second meeting was organized after the Municipal Planning and Development Coordinator (MPDC) confirmed that the Monkayo College of Arts, Sciences, and Technology (MonCAST), the Municipal Human Resource Management Office (MHRMO), and the Municipal Health Office (MHO) of the LGU already operate systems that could potentially be linked with Nidas. This development opened the way for PSA to demonstrate how the service works and to provide further guidance on its application.

The second meeting was attended onsite by PSA Davao de Oro personnel and LGU Monkayo officials, while representatives from the PSA Central Office and the regional focal person for the national ID joined virtually via Google Meet. The team presented a live demonstration of Nidas, explained the requirements for adoption, and discussed the benefits that institutions can gain from the system.

Nidas is designed to streamline operations by ensuring that national IDs presented by clients are authentic and secure, thereby preventing the use of fake identification. This innovation aims to support government offices and institutions in verifying identity faster and more reliably.

PSA-Davao de Oro encourages interested government offices and institutions in the province to coordinate with their office for guidance on adopting the National ID Authentication Services.

For inquiries on Nidas and national ID registration, please contact the National Identification System Section of PSA Davao de Oro at telephone number (084) 817-0347 or via email at davaodeoro@psa.gov.ph. PR