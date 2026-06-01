PSA-Davao de Oro brings nat’l ID services to DdOSC job fair

ANCHORED on the theme “Bringing Public Services Faster and Closer to People,” the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-Davao de Oro Provincial Statistical Office successfully conducted a National ID Mobile Registration activity during the Job Fair held on May 28, 2026 at Davao de Oro State College (DdOSC)-Main Campus, Compostela, Davao de Oro.

The activity aimed to make National ID services more accessible to graduating students, alumni, job seekers, and non-teaching personnel of the State College by bringing government services directly to the people.

As part of the activity, the National ID Team conducted an information and awareness campaign (IAC) highlighting the importance and benefits of the National ID system.

The discussion covered the various services offered under the National ID program, including National ID registration, updating of incorrect entries in the National ID, issuance of paper National ID, and assistance regarding the digital National ID.

The team also discussed the different formats of the National ID and the documentary requirements needed for registration.

PSA-Davao de Oro also expressed its appreciation to DdOSC for providing the opportunity to bring National ID services closer to the community, especially to fourth-year students and alumni who are preparing to enter the workforce.

Through this initiative, the public was able to experience faster, easier, and more accessible National ID services.

One of the highlights of the activity was a testimonial from Jane Manligues, 21, a student at Davao de Oro State College.

“Dako gyud kaayo’g tabang ang National ID. So karon kay naa ko sa boarding house, ang akong uncle nagapadala og pambayad pinaagi sa Palawan Remittance, ug mao ni akong gigamit nga valid ID. Nagamit pud nako ni sa pag-apply og mga educational assistance (The National ID has been a great help. Since I am currently staying in a boarding house, my uncle sends my allowance through Palawan Remittance, and I use this as my valid ID. I was also able to use it when applying for educational assistance),” she shared.

Another student who availed of the National ID updating service also shared her experience after correcting an error in her National ID record. She expressed that the process was fast and convenient, and extended her gratitude to PSA Davao de Oro for bringing the service directly to their school, as it saved her from traveling to Nabunturan for the update.

The testimonials highlighted the importance of the National ID as a valid proof of identity that facilitates financial transactions, access to government assistance, and the correction and updating of personal records.

Through activities such as this, PSA Davao de Oro continues its commitment to bringing public services closer to the people and ensuring that every Filipino has easier access to reliable and inclusive identification services through the National ID System.