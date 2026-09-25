PSA, Davao de Oro explore Nidas integration into telemedicine system

IN CELEBRATION of International Identity Month this September 2026, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), through the PhilSys Registry Office–Central Office and the Provincial Statistical Office of Davao de Oro, conducted a coordination meeting on National ID Integration Services with the Provincial Information and Communications Technology Office (Picto) of the Davao de Oro provincial government on September 23, 2026, at the Picto Conference Room, Provincial Capitol, Brgy. Cabidianan, Nabunturan, Davao de Oro.

The meeting brought together representatives from PSA and Picto to discuss the potential integration of National ID Authentication Services (Nidas) into the province’s existing digital systems and explore its application in the delivery of government services.

Representing Picto were George Dan Gil Duran, Computer Programmer III and Section Head of the Research and Development Section, and Wilfredo M. Galagala, Information Technology Officer II, on behalf of Picto Head Joyzel R. Odi. The PSA delegation was composed of Lance F. Alamar, Deputy Division Chief of the Government Service Use Cases Division, PhilSys Registry Office–Central Office; Registration Officer III Getto M. Pangandoyon, Regional Focal Person for National ID; and PSA-Davao de Oro personnel led by Supervising Statistical Specialist Nova P. Vicente, Information Systems Analyst I Janmar L. Otbot, and Administrative Officer I Marjhon A. Mahinay.

During the meeting, Picto expressed strong interest in integrating Nidas into its existing digital systems, particularly its telemedicine system, which is scheduled for launch in October 2026. The discussion focused on the requirements and preparations necessary for the integration of Nidas into the system.

At present, Picto is already working on the requirements for the proposed integration. Both parties expressed hope that Nidas will be successfully integrated into the telemedicine system by the time of its launch, subject to the completion of the technical and implementation requirements.

The potential integration highlights an important application of the National ID System in digital public services, particularly in strengthening identity verification and authentication processes. It also reflects the continuing efforts of PSA and its partner institutions to explore the use of the National ID in developing more secure, efficient, and seamless government services.

The initiative is in line with the observance of International Identity Month this September, which highlights the importance of secure and inclusive identity systems in enabling individuals to access essential services and participate in an increasingly digital society. Through initiatives such as Nidas, the National ID System can serve as a key enabler in strengthening digital identity verification and facilitating more seamless access to government services.

For inquiries about the National ID Authentication Services in Davao de Oro, please contact the National Identification System Section of PSA Davao de Oro at telephone number (084) 817-0347 or via email at davaodeoro@psa.gov.ph. PR