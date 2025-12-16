PSA-Davao de Oro joins 37 service caravans across province

THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) – Davao de Oro, through its National Identification (NID) Team, continues to bring government service closer to the people. As of October 2025, the team has participated in 37 service caravans across the province for this year, providing national ID registration assistance and national ID information services in various communities.

The NID Team remains committed to making national ID accessible to all, especially residents in far-flung and underserved areas. The team has been consistently supportive and joined any national government agency or local government unit (LGU) event invitation to ensure that the public can conveniently register, update, or inquire about their national ID.

Through these caravans, the team also conducted information, education, and communication (IEC) sessions to help the public understand what the national ID is, its benefits, the process of registration and updating, and other essential NID-related information. This ensures that more Dabawenyos are informed about how the national ID can help simplify transactions, improve access to government programs, and strengthen identity verification.

Among the major caravans and outreach programs joined by the team are:

• Legal, dental, and medical outreach program spearheaded by the LGU-Mabini

• “Atsup Serbisyo Caravan” spearheaded by LGU-Maragusan

• “Gwapong Serbisyo ni Mayor Anthony Libuangan Caravan” spearheaded by LGU-Laak

• Annual World Café of Opportunities by Tesda

• PNP Revitalized-Pulis sa Barangay (R-PSB) Outreach Program

• NCIP Outreach Program by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples

• 49th Founding Anniversary Celebration of the Parole and Probation Administration

• “Tunol Serbisyo Para sa Katawhan” by the Provincial Government of Davao de Oro

• “Bulawanong Hatud Serbisyo para sa Katawhan” by the Provincial Government of Davao de Oro and Provincial Task Force–Elcac

• “Serbisyo Uban sa Gugma Caravan” spearheaded by LGU-Nabunturan

Aside from the completed activities, the team is also actively participating in several ongoing service caravans for the months of November and December 2025, continuing its efforts to expand national ID services and strengthen partnerships with national and local government agencies. PR