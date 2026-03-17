PSA-Davao de Oro warns public vs printing nat’l ID on PVC or plastic cards

THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-Davao de Oro Provincial Statistical Office reminds the public that the Digital National ID must not be printed on Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) or plastic cards.

The PSA clarified that while the Digital National ID is a valid proof of identity, it should only be accessed through the official eGovPH mobile application. Any Digital National ID reproduced or printed on PVC or plastic cards is not authorized and is not considered a valid form of identification, even if presented in establishments or institutions.

Only the PSA is authorized to print and issue the official National ID.

Moreover, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has issued memoranda directing banks and financial institutions to accept the National ID in its official formats, including the Digital National ID, as a valid and primary proof of identity.

The PSA reminds the public that the recognized formats of the National ID include the physical National ID card, the National ID in Paper, and the Digital National ID accessed through official platforms.

Any reproduction of the Digital National ID on PVC or plastic cards is not authorized. Under Republic Act No. 11055, any individual or group found guilty of unauthorized printing, preparation, or issuance of a National ID may face imprisonment of three to six years and a fine ranging from P1,000,000 to P3,000,000.

The agency also cautions residents of Davao de Oro against misleading posts circulating on social media, particularly on Facebook, claiming that the Digital National ID can be printed on plastic cards. These posts are misleading and considered fake news, and may encourage individuals to avail unauthorized services offering such prints.

The PSA-Davao de Oro calls on the public not to believe or share such posts and to rely only on official announcements from the PSA.

Residents are encouraged to report individuals, establishments, or online pages offering such unauthorized services to help prevent the spread of misinformation.