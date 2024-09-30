PSA-Davao del Sur extends 2024 census

"We urge all residents to actively participate in the interview process, which will be conducted by our enumerators through house-to-house visits,” PSA-Davao del Sur stated in their advisory on September 27, 2024.

PSA emphasized that their enumerators would ensure every individual is counted and included within the household. They encourage residents to cooperate with the census and the CBMS.

The office also assured that the data collected would be kept strictly confidential under Republic Act No. 10173, known as the Data Privacy Act of 2012. This law protects individuals' personal information in government and private sector information systems.

“The information you provide will be used solely for statistical purposes,” PSA said.

The extended enumeration period will run from September 17 to October 31, 2024, for areas in Davao del Sur and Davao City.

Previously, on July 9, 2024, PSA announced plans to deploy around 70,000 enumerators nationwide to conduct a total enumeration of all Filipino households. The data collected will update the inventory of the country’s population, including the list of beneficiaries for social protection initiatives.

The initiative follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to conduct a census to update the list of beneficiaries of social protection programs through the CBMS, ensuring that the government’s anti-poverty efforts are effective and responsive. RGP