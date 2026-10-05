PSA-Davao del Sur processes 116 PhilSys requests for 4Ps students in Toril

A TOTAL of 116 Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) services were delivered during the first school-based National ID registration drive for Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) student beneficiaries at Crossing Bayabas National High School in Toril, Davao City on Friday, October 2, 2026.

According to records from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Davao del Sur Provincial Statistical Office released on Monday, October 5, the activity logged two new National ID registrations, issued 20 printed copies of the ePhilID, and processed 94 updating requests for existing National ID records.

The statistical agency spearheaded the joint initiative with the Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office 11 (DSWD FO-Davao) and the Department of Education Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) to bring PhilSys registration directly to 4Ps students who have yet to obtain a PhilSys Card Number (PCN).

The official rollout follows a pilot registration activity conducted on September 26, 2026, at Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School.

PSA-Davao announced in a press release on September 18, 2026, that the agencies finalized frameworks for the campus registration initiative during the 2nd Semester Consultation Meeting on September 16, 2026. During the session, DSWD Davao City Operations Office Provincial Link Ruel Lagulao, RSW, along with representatives from DepEd Davao City Division and PSA Davao del Sur, reviewed operational strategies to address student documentation barriers.

The school-based registration drive coincides with the regional observance of the 37th National Statistics Month (NSM) this October, celebrated under the theme "Tuklas Pilipinas: Statistics as Beacon Towards Inclusive, Resilient, and Sustainable Tourism".

Throughout the month, PSA-Davao del Sur is hosting activities to drive data literacy, multi-agency collaboration, and evidence-based governance. Key events span youth-oriented contests, policy and local statistics summits, digital app orientations, and community dialogues focused on civil registration rights.

According to the agency, the school-based registration framework helps the Department of Education (DepEd) address documentation challenges among learners.

During consultations, DepEd representatives noted that the National ID can serve as an official basis for a learner's demographic details if the learner lacks a standard birth certificate.

Using DSWD FO-Davao data on 4Ps learners without PCNs, PSA Davao del Sur and partner agencies plan to extend school-based registration schedules to additional public schools across Davao City. GRS