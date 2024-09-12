PSA-Davao del Sur seeks 50 numerators for census

THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) - Davao del Sur Provincial Statistical Office is calling for 50 additional enumerators to assist with the ongoing 2024 Census of Population (POPCEN) and Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) in Davao City.

The office needs 50 additional enumerators: 20 for Poblacion District, 13 for Talomo District, 8 for Tugbok District, 7 for Buhangin District, and 2 for Toril District.

In a Facebook post on September 11, 2024, the PSA announced the openings, inviting interested applicants to submit their applications by Monday, September 16.

Applicants should provide a letter of application, a Personal Data Sheet with a recent passport-size photo, a transcript of records (TOR), and any relevant certificates of employment or training.

Applications can be submitted online or in person. Documents should be placed in an envelope, and submissions through other means will not be considered.

The PSA plans to deploy approximately 70,000 enumerators across the Philippines to conduct a comprehensive enumeration of Filipino households. The data collected will update the country’s population inventory and social protection beneficiary lists.

The CBMS will also assess poverty levels to support local economic development policies. RGP