PSA-Davao logs over 7% hike in birth certificates issuance in September 2026

MORE than 40,000 civil registry documents were issued in Davao City in September 2026, with birth certificates accounting for the bulk of transactions processed by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) during the month.

The PSA-Davao Region recorded a total of 43,499 civil registry documents issued through its Civil Registry System (CRS) outlet in Davao City within 22 working days in September.

Certificates of Live Birth (COLB) comprised the largest share, with 31,460 documents issued, or 72.32 percent of the total.

The figure was 7.47 percent higher than the number of birth certificates registered during the same month in 2025.

Certificates of Marriage (COM) ranked second, with 5,804 documents issued, representing 13.34 percent of the total transactions.

The PSA said the number of marriage certificates issued in September was 4.82 percent higher than the figure recorded during the same month a year earlier.

Meanwhile, 4,705 Certificates of No Marriage (Cenomar) or Advisory on Marriages (Cemar) were issued during the month, accounting for 10.82 percent of all documents processed.

Unlike birth and marriage certificates, the issuance of Cenomar and Cemar declined compared with the previous year.

The PSA recorded a 12.54 percent decrease in the number of Cenomar or Cemar documents issued in September compared with the same month in 2025.

Certificates of Death (COD) accounted for 1,525 documents or 3.51 percent of the total civil registry documents issued. The number was 1.70 percent higher than the figure recorded during the same month last year.

The Davao City CRS outlet also issued five Certificates of No Death (Cenodeath), representing 0.01 percent of the total documents released.

The PSA said the figure was 120 percent lower than the number registered during the same month of the previous year.

The agency defines a live birth as the complete expulsion or extraction from the mother of a product of conception that, after separation, breathes or shows other evidence of life, regardless of the duration of the pregnancy.

A Certificate of Marriage is a document covering a permanent union between a man and a woman entered into in accordance with law for the establishment of conjugal and family life.

A Cenomar, meanwhile, is a certification issued by the PSA stating that a person has not contracted any marriage. It may also be referred to as a Certificate of No Record of Marriage or Certificate of Singleness.

A Certificate of No Death is issued by the PSA to certify that there is no record of a person's death in the Civil Registry System database.

The figures show that birth-related transactions continued to dominate the civil registry services availed of through the Davao City CRS outlet during the period.

The agency reminded the public that civil registry documents are official records used to establish and verify vital events and civil status, including births, marriages, and deaths. DEF