PSA-Davao: Prices of key commodities stabilizing

CONSUMERS in the Davao Region are seeing a slower drop in the cost of goods and services, as regional inflation registered at -0.1 percent in August 2025, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority–Davao Region (PSA-Davao). The figure marks a slight rebound from July’s -0.4 percent deflation, signaling that prices in key commodities are stabilizing.

PSA-Davao Officer-in-Charge Baby Jean P. Alid reported in an online briefing that the region’s average inflation from January to August stood at 0.5 percent. She said the moderation in price declines was driven mainly by transport and food, two essential categories that heavily impact household spending.

Transport costs posted a slower decline at -0.5 percent, with gasoline prices easing by -4.3 percent and diesel showing a slight uptick of 0.9 percent. Passenger transport by sea and inland waterway surged by 39.3 percent, contributing further to the shift in the transport index.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages also showed a weaker decline, with inflation pegged at -2.1 percent. Price increases were noted in vegetables, tubers, plantains, and cooking bananas (1.8 percent), as well as in eggplant. Seafood prices rose sharply, with fish inflation jumping from 3.5 percent in July to 6.0 percent in August, largely due to higher costs of matambaka (bigeye scad).

Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels posted -0.4 percent inflation. Electricity costs continued to ease at -7.6 percent, but housing rentals and wood fuel climbed by 1.4 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.

The top contributors to consumer inflation in August were rice, corn, electricity, tomatoes, and gasoline.

Meanwhile, some groups showed softer price movements: clothing and footwear slowed slightly to 2.3%, furnishings and household equipment to 3.1 percent, and recreation, sport, and culture to 4.3 percent. Education services posted the steepest decline, down from 10.4 percent in July to 8.1 percent in August.

Despite these mixed trends, PSA noted that core spending items such as seafood, oils and fats (20.2 percent), and sugar and desserts (0.3 percent) showed upward pressures that could directly affect household budgets. In contrast, prices for meat, dairy, fruits, and nuts eased, while staples like bread and flour remained stable.

For consumers, the August figures reflect a fragile balance, while deflationary pressures continue, rising costs in food and transport could challenge household purchasing power in the coming months. DEF