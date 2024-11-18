PSA-Davao rolls out ‘Rehistro Bulilit’

IN AN effort to significantly increase the registration of children aged one to four years old, the Philippine Statistics Authority-Davao Region (PSA-Davao) has officially launched the national government’s campaign called “Rehistro Bulilit”.

The initiative is aimed at registering and guaranteeing that all Filipino children are accurately listed in the Civil Registration System. The campaign encourages parents or guardians to register their children.

As of July 26, 2024, only 947,960 children were enrolled, or 12.3 percent of the 7.18 million expected for the year, according to the most recent PSA-Davao report. This highlights the need for increased involvement in the National ID registration process.

Meanwhile, as of October 29, 2024, the campaign had successfully registered 1,612 children throughout the entire region, helping to reach the national goal of 51,168 registrations, or 14.53 percent of the 352,152 target set for 2024.

PSA-Davao noted that their campaign strategies include community outreach, mobile registration services, and educational campaigns particularly the use of social media, radio, and other public channels to educate people about the importance of birth registration and the advantages offered by having to register their children’s legal identity.

By emphasizing that registering a child for the National ID grants access to vital services like school enrollment, scholarship applications, student assistance programs, and opening junior savings accounts at banks, the PSA-Davao encourages all parents and guardians to take advantage of this chance.

In order to ensure that every child is counted and can take full advantage of the benefits of possessing a National ID, parents are also highly encouraged to attend local registration offices during the ongoing campaign. DEF