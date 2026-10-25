PSA-Davao to conduct tobacco survey

THE Philippine Statistics Authority in the Davao Region (PSA-Davao) will conduct the 2026 Global Adult Tobacco Survey (Gats) from October 26 to November 18, 2026, in all provinces of the Region.

The 2026 Gats is a nationwide survey of households jointly executed by the PSA and the Department of Health. It is the fourth in a series of global standards for systematically monitoring adult tobacco use (smoking and smokeless) conducted every five years since 2009.

Gats aims to provide information on tobacco use prevalence, smoking cessation, exposure to secondhand smoke in homes and public places, average expenditures for cigarettes, and other valuable information such as smokers who attempted to quit smoking because of health warnings, program planning, monitoring and evaluation of population health, and various tobacco control and prevention initiatives in the Philippines.

The 2026 Gats comprises two distinct questionnaires designed for conducting interviews for household and individual levels.

To ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data, PSA-Davao will be surveying 3,576 sample households across Davao Region.

Forty-four trained Statistical Researchers (SRs) and Team Supervisors (TS) will be deployed

to conduct the data collection in the five provinces and one highly urbanized city (HUC) of

the Region to conduct the interview.

“PSA-Davao Region enjoins all Dabawenyos, especially sample households, to support and cooperate in the conduct of the 2026 Gats. The active participation of household respondents in providing truthful, complete, and accurate information to the interviewers is vital to the success of this undertaking,” PSA-Davao said in its press release.

“Rest assured that all data provided by respondents shall be kept strictly confidential in accordance with Section 26 of Republic Act 10625,” the agency added. PR