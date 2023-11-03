PSA-DavNor bolsters ties with partners

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte — The Philippine Statistical Authority-Davao del Norte (PSA-DavNor) has strengthened the ranks of its partners as it awards a long list of its stakeholders in the local government units (LGUs), academe, national line agencies and the private sector.

PSA-DavNor accorded the awards to its exemplary partners during the 34th National Statistics Month (NSM) Closing Ceremony that it separately organized and conducted at the Robinsons Place Tagum during which it also handed over prizes to winners of various PSA contests.

During the rites, PSA Davao del Norte Chief Statistical Specialist Pepito Amoyen took cognizance of the significance of its partnership with the Provincial Statistical Committee-Davao del Norte (PSC-DavNor) “in celebrating the 34th NSM”.

PSC-DavNor is chaired by the Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) that PSA Davao del Norte awarded as the “Outstanding Partner of PSA Davao del Norte”.

Other specially recognized members of PSC-DavNor were Provincial Agriculture Office, the Department of Education (DepEd) Davao del Norte Division, Provincial Administrator’s Office- Cooperative Development and Investment Promotion Office as Outstanding PSC Members with 100 attendance to PSC Meetings and Activities.

Meanwhile, Provincial Statistical Committee chairperson Maria Hazel Zafra of the PPDO brought back to people’s awareness the significance of the Provincial Health Management Information System (PHMIS) that was presented during the opening ceremonies of the 2023 NSM celebration in Davao del Norte.

In her Closing Remarks during the NSM closing rites, Zafra explained that the PHMIS is a mobile application that collects health-related data of all constituents of Davao del Norte.

“We believe that Statistics are not just numbers. They are powerful tools that can help us make informed decisions, and address problems and issues,” she said as revealed that this truth had been considered in updating the Provincial Development and Physical Framework Plan for 2023-2028.

Zafra also cited the KAAAGAPAY (Kawsa sa Agrikultura ug Panginabuhian sa Barangay) banner program of Provincial Governor Edwin I. Jubahib as a contribution to attain the goals set in the Ambisyon Natin 2040 summed up as “Matatag, Maginhawa, at Panatag na Buhay for all Filipinos.”

Other members of PSC-DavNor initiated and conducted their respective activities and projects during the 2023 rollout of the National Statistics Month. PIA DAVAO