PSA-DavOcc registers 94% of residents for national ID

MALITA, Davao Occidental — The Philippine Statistics Authority Davao Occidental has already registered 297,467 residents or 94 percent of the total 317,598 population in the Philippine

Identification System National ID, covering all ages from zero and above.

Jessie A. Madulin, PSA Davao Occidental chief statistical specialist and provincial

head, reported this while guesting on Gobyernong Balitaan radio program of the Philippine Information Agency Davao Occidental on Energy FM Digos recently.

Madulin said that despite the mountainous landscape of the province, they were able to achieve the numbers through the regular onsite registration and constant mobile registration, reaching out to the most geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) in the province

Of the registered residents, 11,082 have been issued the e-PhilID, an electronic version of

the national ID, which is a valid proof of identity under the PhilSys, he reported.

According to PSA, this type of national ID is issued as a QR-coded paper or digital file to registered Filipinos, providing access to government and private sector services while awaiting the physical card, and assuring it as a secure, convenient digital alternative for transactions.

Madulin said they have also assisted 495 registered residents to get verified on the eGovPH

app to access the official Digital National ID.

All three valid forms — the official physical card (issued by PSA), the ePhilID, and Digital ID — are accepted and recognized as valid and sufficient proof of identity in all government and private transactions under Republic Act No. 11055 (the Philippine Identification System Act), he said.

He warned that printing of the Digital National ID on PVC or plastic cards is strictly prohibited and not accepted in any transaction.

Addressing the concern that some government agencies and private establishments are not recognizing the Digital ID or ePhilID, Madulin reiterated that they can verify the national ID of their clients through PSA’s online platform e-verify.gov.ph, to check if the ID is authentic or fake.

“The QR code of the national ID is not automatically scanned through a normal cell phone. It must be connected to the official scanner through the e-verify.gov.ph,” he said.

If the QR code can’t be scanned or deformed, Madulin advised the public to visit their respective or nearest PSA office to have their IDs checked and verified. PIA DAVAO