PSA-DavSur brings nat’l ID mobile registration to Callawa

THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-Davao del Sur Provincial Statistical Office conducted a national ID mobile registration activity in Barangay Callawa, Buhangin District, Davao City, on May 28, 2026, as part of its continuing efforts to bring government services closer to the people through faster, more accessible, and inclusive service delivery.

The activity provided residents of Barangay Callawa and nearby barangays with the opportunity to register for the National Identification System without the need to travel to registration centers. It specifically catered to individuals with limited access to transportation and those residing in areas where access to government services is less convenient, thereby ensuring faster, more accessible, and more inclusive delivery of national ID registration services at the community level.

Through the mobile registration initiative, clients were able to complete the national ID registration process efficiently and gain access to the National Identification System, which serves as a valid proof of identity and supports access to various government services.

The PSA Davao del Sur Provincial Statistical Office reiterates its commitment to sustained mobile registration activities across the province and the City of Davao to ensure that no one is left behind in the National Identification System.

“Gagamitin ko ang National ID para sa pag-avail ng social pension dahil hinahanapan na ang mga senior citizen ng National ID, maraming salamat talaga sa pagpunta,” said one Logman Awat Lagaylay, emphasizing how the initiative facilitates easier and more

convenient access to government assistance.

“We will continue conducting National ID mobile registration activities across the City of Davao and Davao del Sur, bringing services directly to communities so access to the National Identification System remains within reach, without the need to travel far, especially for persons with mobility difficulties,” said Adeline G. Batucan, chief statistical specialist, PSA

Davao del Sur Provincial Statistical Office, in line with PSA’s commitment to bringing services faster and closer to the residents of the City of Davao. PR