PSA-DavSur conducts house-to-house registration for inclusive nat’l ID system

THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Davao del Sur Provincial Statistical Office conducts house-to-house National ID registration across various barangays in Davao del Sur and Davao City to accommodate senior citizens and individuals who have difficulty visiting National ID registration centers.

The National Identification System Act of 2018 aims to provide a valid and foundational proof of identity for all Filipino citizens and resident aliens. To realize this goal, the PSA Davao del Sur Provincial Statistical Office conducts mobile and house-to-house National ID registration to reach individuals unable to visit registration centers.

By extending National ID registration to marginalized sectors such as the elderly, persons with disabilities, and low-income families, the initiative guarantees that every individual has the same opportunity to obtain National Identification (ID), regardless of social or geographic conditions.

The PSA Davao del Sur Provincial Statistical Office will continue its efforts to ensure that the National ID System reaches every resident, leaving no one behind, and enabling all individuals to avail of social protection services in a targeted and efficient manner, promoting equitable access throughout Davao del Sur and Davao City. PR