PSA-DavSur conducts house-to-house nat’l ID registration for seniors

THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Davao del Sur Provincial Statistical Office continues to conduct house-to-house National ID registration for senior citizens who are unable to visit National ID registration centers due to mobility and accessibility concerns.

This effort is in response to the growing demand for National ID registration among senior citizens, as the National ID now serves as the primary valid proof of identity for senior citizens claiming benefits under the DSWD Social Pension Program for Indigent Senior Citizens (SPISC).

The PSA-Davao del Sur encourages the general public, including barangay units and local government units (LGUs), as well as families with senior citizens who are having difficulty in mobility or are bedridden, to coordinate with the office for the arrangement of house-to-house and National ID mobile registration activities within their respective areas.

For coordination and inquiries, the public may reach out PSA-Davao del Sur through telephone number (082) 225-0172, email address at davaodelsur@psa.gov.ph, or by visiting the office located at JM Agro Building, Governor Sales Street, Davao City, which is open from Monday to Saturday. PR