PSA-DavSur urges public to report firms not accepting nat’l ID

THE Philippine Statistics Authority Davao del Sur Provincial Statistical Office (PSA-DavSur) continues to carry out the provisions of Republic Act No. 11055, also known as the National Identification System Act, to provide a valid proof of identity as a means of simplifying public and private transactions, promoting the seamless delivery of services, and encouraging the wider use of the National ID in various transactions.

In line with this, the PSA-DavSur urges the public to report any private and government institutions that fail or refuse to accept the various formats of the National ID (card, paper, and digital) as valid proof of identity, in accordance with PSA public advisories and issuances, as well as the provisions stipulated under Section 19 (Penal Provisions) of Republic Act No. 11055.

Reports should include relevant details such as: (a) date of transaction, (b) name and branch of the establishment, (c) type of transaction, and (d) the reason provided for the non-acceptance of the National ID.

The public may submit their reports through email at davaodelsur@psa.gov.ph or contact the office through telephone number (082) 225-0172.

Concerned individuals may also opt to personally visit the PSA Davao del Sur Provincial Statistical Office at JM Agro Building, Governor Sales Street, Davao City, for proper reporting, assessment, and verification of the completeness and authenticity of the submitted information. PR