PSA, GCash pioneer use of National ID for digital financial inclusion

FINANCIAL technology has broadened access to payments and digital services across the Philippines, but bridging persistent gaps in inclusion and reach remains a pressing priority due to a lack of official documentation, a requisite for joining the digital economy.

A study by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) shows that 40 percent of adult Filipinos remain unbanked due to lack of documents, including IDs. As such, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and GCash teamed up to expand National ID registration nationwide, especially in underserved communities.

Through a joint effort between PSA Co-location and GCash Barangay Outposts, a mobile, on-demand initiative for ID and e-wallet registration, more than 2,000 Filipinos across over 25 barangays nationwide have been able to secure their National IDs and open verified GCash accounts since July 2025.

"Dahil dito sa financial services ng GCash, pwede silang magka e-wallet. So dito mas maraming magre-register [para sa ID] kasi mas marami ang gustong mag-apply sa services ng GCash tulad sa e-wallet," said Ronnie Mallillin, a PSA registration officer in Cavite. (Because of the financial services in the GCash app, more people will register for an ID to access features like the e-wallet.)

With their National IDs, Filipinos can start their financial journey, access essential services, and build a secure, empowered future.

Financial services within reach

Danielle, 19, is among the National ID registrants assisted by the PSA and GCash. Forced to pause her studies to support her family, she worked as a street vendor to cover daily needs while saving for her eventual return to school.

Achieving her goals required access to digital financial services, but having no valid government ID prevented her from opening formal accounts. With her new National ID, Danielle can now open a GCash account, unlocking opportunities to grow her business, including loans for expansion.

Through the lending arm of GCash, Fuse Financing Inc., Filipinos can quickly access digital loans with flexible options and fair terms, covering expenses, investing in opportunities, or scaling small businesses. Fuse has disbursed ₱362 billion in loans to 10.5 million unique borrowers as of end-2025.

For now, Danielle focuses on helping her mother, who earns a living doing laundry, after her father passed away. She also hopes to enroll again by next year.

Building businesses with GCash

Just like Danielle, Alma is looking at GCash to boost her income. The housewife from Bulacan wants to build a business offering bill payment services in her neighborhood.

She was referring to the GCash Pera Outlet Plus, a separate app for nano, micro, small, and medium enterprises that allows them to provide cash-in and bill payment services in their communities. Through the app, they can serve both GCash users and unbanked customers with services like Send Money, Cash In, Cash Out, Bills Payment, and Buy Load.

This reflects the rising demand for digital financial services and the opportunities they create, highlighting the role of GCash in supporting and strengthening Filipino livelihoods.

Alma’s interest in opening a GCash account began during the pandemic. Many friends and relatives wanted to help her financially but could not because she lacked a valid government ID. With her new National ID, thanks to PSA, she is now ready to maximize financial opportunities.

Helping loved ones

GCash also aims to simplify sending money, a service often out of reach for those without a valid ID. This routine transaction can profoundly impact families separated by distance, as seen in the stories of Eldie and Mutya.

Eldie, a construction worker who suffered a stroke, would travel to stores to send funds to his family. With his own GCash account, he can now transfer money for his loved ones.

For Mutya, family is also a key motivation. The laundrywoman from Quezon regularly sends money to her mom in another town.

She notes that when it rains, it becomes a hassle to go to a store just to send money to her mother or pay for other transactions. Indeed, digital platforms now provide convenience for both sender and recipient.

Joining the digital economy

GCash continues to prioritize financial inclusion, helping more Filipinos access digital financial services and participate in the digital economy. This comes as digital payments now account for more than half of all retail transactions in the Philippines, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, which aims to raise this share to 60–70 percent by 2028.

"We want every Filipino to maximize the opportunities offered by the digital economy, and it all starts with having a valid ID. Accessing digital financial services opens doors to education, entrepreneurship, and better ways to manage their finances," said Ren-ren Reyes Jr., president and CEO of G-Xchange Inc., the mobile wallet operator of GCash.