PSA launches digital national ID

THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), in collaboration with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), officially launched the Digital National ID and its associated authentication systems—National ID eVerify and National ID Check—on June 10, 2024.

The launch event occurred at the PSA Headquarters in Diliman, Quezon City, attended by senior officials from PSA and DICT, along with representatives from various government agencies and stakeholders.

PSA Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa, PhD, hailed the introduction of these digital tools as "another step towards digitalization," stressing their role in enhancing services and strengthening security.

The Digital National ID is now accessible online to over 87 million registered Filipinos. The National ID eVerify and National ID Check platforms offer comprehensive authentication methods, simplifying identity verification for a wide range of transactions.

“Para sa higit 87 milyong Pilipinong matagumpay na nakapag-register, nandito na ang National ID natin. Ang kailangan na lang nating gawin ay i-access ito online para magamit (For the more than 87 million Filipinos who have successfully registered, our National ID is now available. All they need to do is access it online to use it)," he said.

He said that the collaboration between PSA and DICT supports their shared vision of a modernized Philippines where services are efficiently and securely delivered through digital means.

He also highlighted that these advancements provide registered Filipinos with improved access to reliable and secure proof of identity, easily authenticated on their devices.

Digital National ID

The Digital National ID serves as the authorized digital version of the National ID, accessible via computers or smartphones with internet connectivity. It holds the same validity as the physical printed ePhilID and is accepted for government and private transactions.

DICT Secretary Ivan E. Uy anticipates that the Digital National ID will revolutionize government operations, streamlining transactions and enhancing service delivery. "This modern identification system will streamline transactions, improve service delivery, and make doing business easier for everyone. I am excited to witness a positive change in how things are done with the Digital National ID," he said.

Streamlined authentication

In addition, the National ID eVerify platform, developed jointly by PSA and DICT, ensures secure and efficient authentication of enrolled Filipinos within the National ID system. It integrates advanced facial recognition technology to swiftly verify identities, bolstering transaction security and minimizing fraud risks.

Furthermore, the National ID Check feature simplifies and secures the authentication of various National ID formats, including the Digital National ID, through QR code scanning.

The implementation of National ID eVerify and National ID Check empowers Filipinos and stakeholders to enhance the security, efficiency, and reliability of their transactions, marking a significant leap in the Philippines' digitalization efforts. Karl Bryan Porras